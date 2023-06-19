The former trustee chair of a Dacorum and Bucks-based hospice has been awarded an OBE after a decade of service.

Professor Stephen Spiro, who chaired the Board of Trustees at Rennie Grove Hospice, was listed to receive the award in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Professor Spiro, whose clinical background is in respiratory medicine, was chair of Rennie Grove from 2013 until earlier this year. He oversaw huge growth in the charity – from fundraised income to patient services, volunteer numbers and its retail operation.

Prof Stephen Spiro.

Professor Spiro was nominated for the honour in recognition of his work over many years, which culminated in spearheading the plan to merge with Peace Hospice Care, which was announced last summer.

Stewart Marks, Chief Executive of Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, paid tribute to Professor Spiro’s dedication to the hospice.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see Stephen’s work acknowledged in this way.

“Since becoming the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Stephen has guided the organisation through periods of large expansion, as well as steering us through the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.