Plaque honouring renowned illustrator of Rudyard Kipling and Enid Blyton books unveiled in Winslow

A plaque honouring artist Stuart Tresilian, who illustrated books by Rudyard Kipling and Enid Blyton, has been unveiled in Sheep Street, Winslow, where he lived.

Cecil Stuart Hazell Tresilian was a British artist and illustrator, who was born in 1891 and retired to Winslow where he lived until his death in 1974.

He was best known for his illustrations of children's books, including Rudyard Kipling's Animal Stories and All the Mowgli Stories, and Enid Blyton's Adventure Series.

Trevor Goosey admires the 'blue plaque' mounted in honour of artist Stuart Tresilian

Former neighbour Trevor Goosey said he was surprised to discover no-one in Winslow had heard or knew much about the artist so initiated the idea of getting a plaque mounted in his honour.

The project took several months before it all came together with the official unveiling of the plaque last week.

Trevor said: “It was a labour of love but finally we have an official memorial to honour Stuart Tresilian who provided illustrations for Rudyard Kipling and children's book author Enid Blyton, among others. It’s fitting that it has been mounted at his former home at 47 Sheep Street, and will serve as a permanent reminder of his ties with Winslow.”

Trevor, who is chairman of Winslow Chamber of Trade, added: “Stuart was a lovely man, but very low key and we often used to chat over sherry and biscuits. Our gardens adjoined, and he grew fruit and vegetables and exchanged them for my mowing their lawn.

The plaque mounted in honour of artist Stuart Tresilian

“He often talked about his love of animals and visiting London Zoo where he spent many hours drawing the animals, especially lions.

“After he died I was given one of his paintings of Winslow High Street, which is absolutely amazing.”

Stuart Tresilian was born in Barton Regis, Gloucestershire, on July 12, 1891, and grew up in Islington, London. He became a professional vocalist, and later served in the Army Audit Department. He later studied art at Regent Street Polytechnic, where he became a pupil teacher, and gained a scholarship to the Royal College of Art.