Pictures: Mayor's official carol service fills Aylesbury church with Christmas spirit

High profile local officials were treated to songs from choirs at the ceremonial event

Hundreds attended Aylesbury’s official carol service held at St Mary’s Church yesterday (3 December).

Local officials enjoyed hearing carols from local school choirs at the event.

Among the attendees were council officials and community group representatives. Father Doug Zimmerman led the service, which began after the Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor, Stephen Lambert, led the mayoral civic procession from the Town Hall to the church. Carols were performed by Aylesbury Consort of Voices and St Mary’s Church Choir with soloist Libby Hough. Plus special performances, including “The Twelve Days of Christmas” by Bedgrove Junior School Choir. Further music was performed by the Aylesbury Concert Band.

Councillor Lambert, His Majesty’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Sir Francis Habgood, the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Dame Ann Limb, and the deputy mayor, Councillor Alan Sherwell, Age UK Buckinghamshire CEO Mark Russell, Youth Concern trustee Paul McPartlan and the town mayor’s consort Miguel Pepe, all presented readings at the event.

Following the service, mulled wine and mince pies were served by the Aylesbury Lions and local councillors.

Local Tesco and Waitrose branches provided the festive foods. More details of upcoming town council events this Christmas can be found online. This includes an upcoming singalong event, called Carolfest, which is set to be held the town council next weekend.

Photos from yesterday’s event taken by Brian O’Carroll have been released by the town council and some of them can be viewed in the below gallery:

