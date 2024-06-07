Pictures from D-Day commemoration event in Aylesbury featuring Britain's Got Talent finalists

Over 170 residents attended a special afternoon tea event, at the Chiltern View Garden Centre, dedicated to those who served in the pivotal Second World War assault on Normandy.

Among the guests were high profile figures in Buckinghamshire and military veterans. As well as afternoon tea, guests were treated to speeches from Colonel Derek Plews and Buckinghamshire Council chairman Mimi Harker, and Councillor Mike Collins.

Reverend Major Paul Collins started the event with a commemoration service and a minutes silence.

Following the speeches, fresh from their appearance on BBC’s The One Show and Lorraine on ITV, The D-Day Darlings stopped by to perform some 1940s songs. They were also finalists on the ITV megahit, Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

It was a free event set up by the managing director of Chiltern View Garden Centre, Suzi Bone, after she noticed there was a lack of other events in Buckinghamshire on this scale. She said: “Yesterday saw the community of Buckinghamshire and Aylesbury come together for a fun yet moving commemoration of those brave people who achieved so much for us 80 years ago. It gave us the chance to remember those who risked their lives for peace and freedom. It was great to have some wonderful guests and speakers join us and we thank everyone for coming along.”

Tens of Thousands of soldiers from the Allied Forces took part in D-Day, the invasion of Northern France. The battle has been immortalised as a pivotal moment in the war, that proved crucial in the defeat of Nazi Germany, which was confirmed less than a year later. It is estimated that over 4,000 soldiers, representing the Allied Forces, were killed during the assault.

1 . Special guests The veterans were among the special guests invited to the commemoration

2 . Council officials attended Managing director at Chiltern View Garden Centre, Suzi Bone, with Buckinghamshire council Chairman Mimi Harker OBE and Buckinghamshire Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett

3 . DDay - Chiltern View Garden Centre Suzi Bone with Conservative Parliamentary candidate Rob Butler

4 . D-Day Darlings The D-Day Darlings also appeared on national television