Pictures from Bucks County Show as animals roam around at famous showcase

At this year’s event, taking place in Weedon Park near Aylesbury, a number of animal competitions and eye-catching displays have been organised.

We have captured a handful of the animals set to perform at this year’s celebration, plus some of the guests enjoying the event.

“I would like to welcome everybody to the 155th Bucks County Show today. I am delighted to be your president and hope like me, you will have a very enjoyable and happy day. Please enjoy visiting the many trade Stands, countryside area, flowers and handicrafts together with the fruit and vegetable competitions and the fantastic shopping marquees,” said Liz Prowting, the event president in a statement.

"There are lots of animals to see in the many rings we have, such as show horses, show jumping which is always exciting to watch, mares and foals and all the sheep and cattle. The grand parade in the main ring is always spectacular and definitely not to be missed! Finally, I wish to thank the secretary of the Show, Mrs Baylis, together with her team and all the sponsors, stewards, farmers, volunteers and the show committee for their dedication and hard work in making the show happen. Have a very enjoyable day.”

As always a packed crowd of agricultural lovers gathered at the Aylesbury Vale showcase. This year is the 155th annual Bucks County Show, at this year’s event motorbiking tricks and stunts are being performed by the Bolddog FMX team.

Participants will be competing for a number of farmyard trophies with cattle and sheep among the animals being judged by expert panels.

Archery stall Hitting the target

Show jumping Competitors getting ready for the day's events