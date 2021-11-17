Pictures: Buckingham falls silent in Remembrance

Buckingham came to a standstill on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate forgotten servicemen and women of yesteryear.

The town was able to hold a full parade through the centre of Buckingham after Covid-related restrictions halted the tradition last year.

From 10:30am Buckingham Royal British Legion members and participants from local organisations marched through Buckingham for Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

photo by Russell Cross for Buckingham Town Council

Traffic was halted to allow the legion to pass through the town uninterrupted, through to St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

The town enjoyed a crowded turnout with hundreds coming to watch the parade and pay their respects.

Among the Buckingham community was town Mayor Margaret Gateley, alongside other officials from the local authority.

At 11am, an official wreath-laying service took place at the War Memorial alongside the church.

Remembrance Sunday in Buckingham

This term, to avoid overcrowding a large screen was put up on the side of the church to allow more people to witness the ceremony safely.

Buckingham Town Council clerk Paul Hodson said: "[The use of the big screen] went really well, we've had some really good feedback.

"It was another thing we've done in Buckingham that people have turned up well for. People appreciated it being run efficiently and marshalled.

"Everybody had space to stand and take time."

Nicolaus Webb, photo by Russell Cross for Buckingham Town Council

A recently initiated tradition at the Buckingham service involves the church vicar detailing the lives of men who died in warfare in Buckingham.

Reverend Will Pearson-Gee does his homework on the young men immortalised at Buckingham War Memorial and feeds back his findings to the crowd.

This year was the first year the reverend has started commemorating fallen soldiers from World War Two, having previously focused on the First World War.

Paul said: "This year, he did the first group from the Second World War and did a brief pracy of where they'd lived in the town and what they'd done. That added a fresh sense of reality to the ceremony."

Mayor of Buckingham Councillor Margaret Gateley photo by Russell Cross