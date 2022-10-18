Ahead of its 30th anniversary a famous historic museum in Buckingham has announced a new online feature.

Old Gaol Museum is now launching a virtual museum tour for those who are unable to visit the museum in person or who are unable to access its upper floor.

As well as celebrating the 30th anniversary of the museum opening, the Old Gaol building is toasting its 275th birthday.

Old Gaol Museum

"We’ve been busy getting ready to celebrate.” Says Old Gaol secretary Mike Wisbach.

"Our new 3D tour of the Old Gaol allows anybody to have a good look round the building and museum for free.” Adds Mike.

"We wanted to bring the experience to people who cannot safely navigate the uneven floors and staircases of our historic building.”

Learn more about Buckingham's heritage

Venue View created the newly launched virtual tour.

The museum is after more volunteers which will allow it to run more exhibitions in 2023.

"We are all volunteers here at the Old Gaol.” Says chairperson of the trustees Joanne Thompson. “And we have some great opportunities for new faces right now.”

Another feature in the famous building

Specifically Old Goal needs people to help out with business operations and man the shop.

No experience is needed, the museum says.

"We are a very friendly bunch,” Joanne adds. “And the Old Gaol is a lovely place to spend a few hours helping to welcome local people to Buckingham’s heritage.”

Potential volunteers are encouraged to enquire in the museum shop or contact the trust via email [email protected]

The building is 275 years old