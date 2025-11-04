Official Remembrance Sunday service announced in Aylesbury

Residents are invited to attend an official ceremony on Sunday

Details of Aylesbury’s Remembrance Sunday event have been released by Bucks Council.

This Sunday, the local authority is hosting its annual service at 10:45am in Market Square with high profile officials confirming their attendance.

Proceedings will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony and a service led by Father Doug Zimmerman.

Bucks Council chairman, Councillor Sarfaraz Khan Raja, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a solemn and powerful moment for us to honour the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces, past and present. It is a time to reflect on the cost of conflict and to express our enduring gratitude to those who gave their lives in service to our country. Their legacy lives on in the freedoms we enjoy today, and we remain forever in their debt. I encourage everyone in our community to join us in marking this significant day.”

Aylesbury’s mayor and MP will both be attending the service, where a recitation of the Exhortation and Kohima epitaph by Phil Turner, president of the Aylesbury branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Last Post will be sounded, before a two-minute silence to honour the fallen, followed by the bugle call Reveille, hymns and readings will conclude proceedings.

Bucks Council says residents and visitors are warmly invited to attend this meaningful event and pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

People living elsewhere in Buckinghamshire are encouraged to check parish and town council websites, as well as community groups for details of local Remembrance Sunday events.

Bucks Council hosts its official event in Aylesbury every year as it is the area’s county town.