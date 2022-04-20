New country park to be developed next to Aylesbury estate

The Quarrendon Leas country park, near the Berryfields estate, contains the remains of a medieval village and a Tudor water park.

This site is also host to 11 uncommon bird species, including yellowhammers and redwings, as well as other rare black poplar trees.

It is managed by the Buckinghamshire Conservation Trust.

Quarrendon Leas country park in Aylesbury

The £10,000 donation from Kingsbrook developer Barratt David Wilson North Thames will help the trust preserve the remains of St Peter’s Church and protect the Tudor Water Gardens at Quarrendon Leas and make the site more accessible for local residents and others to visit.

Staff from Barratt David Wilson North Thames will also be volunteering with the charity.

Sales and marketing director Karly Williams said: “At Barratt David Wilson, we pride ourselves in being a responsible, sustainable housebuilder, as demonstrated by our local development Kingsbrook.

“We are committed to protecting and caring for the local environment, and we wish to support charities like the Buckinghamshire Conservation Trust to help conserve the environment around us.

Quarrendon Leas country park

"We hope that this donation will help the trust continue its vital work in preserving the environment in Buckinghamshire.”

According to the National Trust’s 2019 State of Nature report, 15 per cent of UK wildlife species are under threat of extinction and two per cent have already gone for good.

Since its inception, the Kingsbrook development has been created in partnership with the RSPB, and claims to be the UK’s first nature-friendly development with a 60 per cent green infrastructure, including wildflower meadows, ponds, woodlands, orchards, and allotments.

Hedgehog highways, bee hotels, and composting facilities are also spread across the development.

The remains of a medieval village can be found at Quarrendon Leas country park

Once complete, Kingsbrook will also boast a 250-acre nature reserve and a visitor centre.

Conservation trust CEO Michael Woods said: “At Buckinghamshire Conservation Trust, it is our duty to protect and conserve the environment of Buckinghamshire, both the natural and historical aspects of it.

"We are pleased to work in partnership with Barratt David Wilson North Thames, who is demonstrating what responsible housebuilding can look like at Kingsbrook, allowing nature to thrive whilst providing new homes.