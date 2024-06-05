List of D-Day commemoration events taking place in Aylesbury Vale for 80th anniversary

2 . Stoke Mandeville Parish Council

11am: Presentation of Commemorative D-Day coins to elderly residents in the parish: A delegation of Stoke Mandeville Parish Councillors will be visiting 20 homes to present some residents who are over 80 and who are long-term residents with a commemorative D-Day Coin.2pm-4pm: ‘Sing along and dance a long a D-Day’ at Fremantle Court Care Home, Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville Parish Council is hosting sing along and dance a long for residents. We’ll be hearing from Gwen, aged 104 and Joan aged 102 who both served in the forces about their recollections of D-Day. The community is being invited in for traditional afternoon tea.3.30pm: Stoke Mandeville Combined School Signing Choir will be singing and signing to popular wartime hits outside our village pub The Bull, Risborough Road. Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Cllr Allan Cherwell will be in attendance and will then visit the pub and pull a pint to serve 80-year-old local resident Barry Maskell.5pm-9pm: National Fish and Chip Day – residents will be enjoying fish and chips as part of National Fish and Chip day and remember the fact that fish and chips were not rationed in the war. A chip van will be serving fish and chips outside The Bull pub.5pm-8.45pm: Celebrating the role local pubs played in the war – with an evening of live entertainment at The Bull pub Risborough including a Frank Sinatra tribute act, a singalong session with the village choir culminating in a performance from popular 40s swing trio The Polka Dots.9pm-9.30pm: Lighting a Lamp of Peace ceremony, Village Green – Councillors be joining with the rest of the UK with a service to light a special Lamp of Peace produced by the British Legion to remember the blood that was shed in WW2. Rev Nick Molony and Cllr Sherwell will lead the service with reading and Chair of Stoke Mandeville Parish Council Councillor Kirsty Shanahan will be given the honour of lighting the lamp of peace.9.30pm-late: late night drinks and singalong at the Bull pub, Risborough Road. Photo: Assistant Clerk