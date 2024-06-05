List of D-Day commemoration events taking place in Aylesbury Vale for 80th anniversary
By James Lowson
Published 5th Jun 2024, 10:47 BST
A number of events have been planned by parish councils and local organisations in Aylesbury Vale to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
On June 6 1944, the Allied Forces famously triumphed over the Nazis in a battle at Normandy beach. It proved to be one of the pivotal events in the Second World War and remains the largest seaborne invasion in history.
Germany surrendered less than a year after the historic conflict in France and the last World War.
A number of ceremonies and presentations will be held in Buckinghamshire to mark the occasion.
Here are some of the events happening in and around Aylesbury on Thursday (6 June):
A photo from the most recent Remembrance event held in Aylesbury used for illustrative purposes Photo: Bucks Council
11am: Presentation of Commemorative D-Day coins to elderly residents in the parish: A delegation of Stoke Mandeville Parish Councillors will be visiting 20 homes to present some residents who are over 80 and who are long-term residents with a commemorative D-Day Coin.2pm-4pm: ‘Sing along and dance a long a D-Day’ at Fremantle Court Care Home, Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville Parish Council is hosting sing along and dance a long for residents. We’ll be hearing from Gwen, aged 104 and Joan aged 102 who both served in the forces about their recollections of D-Day. The community is being invited in for traditional afternoon tea.3.30pm: Stoke Mandeville Combined School Signing Choir will be singing and signing to popular wartime hits outside our village pub The Bull, Risborough Road. Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Cllr Allan Cherwell will be in attendance and will then visit the pub and pull a pint to serve 80-year-old local resident Barry Maskell.5pm-9pm: National Fish and Chip Day – residents will be enjoying fish and chips as part of National Fish and Chip day and remember the fact that fish and chips were not rationed in the war. A chip van will be serving fish and chips outside The Bull pub.5pm-8.45pm: Celebrating the role local pubs played in the war – with an evening of live entertainment at The Bull pub Risborough including a Frank Sinatra tribute act, a singalong session with the village choir culminating in a performance from popular 40s swing trio The Polka Dots.9pm-9.30pm: Lighting a Lamp of Peace ceremony, Village Green – Councillors be joining with the rest of the UK with a service to light a special Lamp of Peace produced by the British Legion to remember the blood that was shed in WW2. Rev Nick Molony and Cllr Sherwell will lead the service with reading and Chair of Stoke Mandeville Parish Council Councillor Kirsty Shanahan will be given the honour of lighting the lamp of peace.9.30pm-late: late night drinks and singalong at the Bull pub, Risborough Road. Photo: Assistant Clerk
At Weston Turville Village Hall at 6:30pm there will be a brief act of remembrance, followed by Lt Col Derek Plews (retired) Irish Regiment talking about the contribution made by Buckinghamshire military personnel on D Day. The event will continue with news footage of the D Day landings and the Normandy Campaign which was the beginning of the end of Nazism and World War II. Light refreshments will then be served, accompanied by music of the 40’s. Colonel Pews, Chairman of the Buckinghamshire Military Archive, will be displaying interesting memorabilia from the Archive. We expect that many who attend the day’s events will be descendants of those who served on D Day. During the buffet there will be an opportunity to mingle and share stories of family members who landed on Sword Beach and took part in the Normandy landings. Photo: Weston Turville Parish Council