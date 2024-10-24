Levi Roots heads to Thame for special Black History Month event celebrating war hero

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Famous entrepreneur and reality television star Levi Roots will be the special guest at a Black History Month event in Thame today (25 October).

He will be among the guests at Thame Museum celebrating the launch of a new exhibition dedicated to a Second World War veteran.

John Henry Smythe, the former senior officer in charge of the well-known boat, Empire Windrush, is the subject of a special new display at the museum.

During the war he served as a navigation officer in the Royal Air Force. His plane was shot down when flying over Germany and John survived two years in the country as a prisoner of war.

Levi Roots is coming to Thame today. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

As well as his exploits in the war, he was also one of the first black barristers in England, and Attorney General for Sierra Leone. He spent his last years in Thame and is buried in St Mary's churchyard in the town.

Levi, who was born in Jamaica came to the UK at the age of 11, will open the exhibition. He will be joined by John’s son, Eddy Smythe, who will discuss his late father at the event.

He said: “I'm very proud that my father's life is being honoured in this new exhibition. It's particularly important in Black History Month that we remember the stories of people like him who did so much to shape modern Britain.”

The opening event is set to take place at 12:30pm today.

Thame Town Council deputy mayor, Councillor David Dawson added: “We are honoured to have such an extraordinary individual as a former resident of Thame. John Henry Smythe did so much for our country.”