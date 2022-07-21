Hundreds celebrate heritage, culture and art and Buckingham Fringe Week

St Mary and St Giles Church band helped provided the soundtrack to the celebration of art, heritage and culture, which included a skate park event where youngsters could show off their impressive skills

A new treasure hunt style art trail designed by local artist Cathy Read also went live – with a chance to win one of her stunning paintings.

Pick up a map from Buckingham TIC or download it from cathyreadart.com to take part.

Sunday saw around 500 people visit the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre for the Family Fun Day, including traditional games, inflatables, craft market stalls, live music and dance performances and water games to keep cool in the sun.

Meanwhile, a free augmented reality story trail launched today (July 21) and will run until September 4. Choose what happens in the story by using your smartphone, and take selfies with the characters.

Find out more at www.highstreetsafari.com

1. Buckingham Fringe Week St Mary and St Giles band Photo: SI Photo Sales

2. Buckingham Fringe Week Showing off some skills at the skate park event Photo: Mike Lake Photo Sales

3. Buckingham Fringe Week Colourful stilt walkers Photo: SI Photo Sales

4. Buckingham Fringe Week The launch of the art trail Photo: SI Photo Sales