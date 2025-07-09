A historic church in High Wycombe is urgently seeking permission to install CCTV cameras after a rise in anti-social behaviour, which has left clergy and congregation members fearing for their safety.

In an application submitted to Buckinghamshire Council for All Saints Church on Church Street by Reverend Anthony Searle, it described the situation as a “serious and ongoing threat” to the safety of the public and particularly those attending the church.

The churchyard has reportedly become a hotspot for incidents, including knife crime, sexual activity, drug abuse, rough sleeping, drug dealing, and violent or abusive behaviour.

It is hoped that the installation of CCTV will help deter criminal behaviour and support police efforts to keep the area safe for all.

The application said: “A particular zone of vulnerability is along the path through the churchyard from Castle Street running around to the south side of the Church.

“Many Church members, including clergy have expressed their fears as to their personal safety in the churchyard, particularly when having to pass through it at night.

“These fears are based on personal experiences and shared accounts of the experiences of others.

“As the Council and local Police are well aware, the churchyard has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour, including drug taking and dealing.”

The proposal requests permission to install two CCTV cameras on the south-east elevation of the church — described in the application as the least visible side of the building from any public viewpoint.

The cameras would be positioned approximately 5.5 metres above ground level.

The application includes details and photographs showing the location and design of the proposed equipment.

The cameras are to be mounted just below the church’s crenellated parapet. According to the application, only one 19th-century stone block will be affected, with minimal drilling required.

Should the cameras be removed in the future, the small holes could be filled.

The application urged planners to quickly approve the scheme, to protect the public and congregation from further harm.

In September last year planners refused the church’s application for a certificate of lawfulness for the CCTV cameras.

Officers said several technical points prevented the council issuing the certificate and that the church would therefore need to apply for planning permission – a more stringent form of planning consent.

In a decision notice, officers said the new cameras could not be classed as ‘permitted development’ because the church was a Grade I listed building and some of the proposed cameras would be within 10m of each other.