High Wycombe care worker faces her fear of heights for charity

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

A High Wycombe care worker is preparing to face her fear of heights by jumping from 13,000 feet for charity.

Alysia Fontaine is raising money for Royal Star & Garter, the charity she works for, by taking part in the fundraising skydive on Saturday July 8.

The 24-year-old is a wellbeing coordinator at the charity’s High Wycombe Home, which cares for veterans and their partners living with disability or dementia.

Alysia says jumping from a plane is daunting but nothing compared to what the veterans she supports have faced.
For Alysia, the thought of leaping from a plane is one that fills her with dread.

She said: “This is the stuff of nightmares for me because I’m absolutely terrified of heights. Standing on a bridge makes me feel panicky, so jumping from a plane is a really big deal for me. The residents at Royal Star & Garter think I’m mad.

“I’m very nervous, but I’m very excited at the same time.”

The Royal Star & Garter was founded in 1916 to care for the severely injured young men returning from the battlegrounds of the First World War.

Alysia added: “I think what we do in our three homes is great, and I wanted to help support the homes as much as I can. In that respect, I’m really looking forward to it. And even though the thought of jumping from a plane is daunting, it is nothing compared to the things our residents as veterans have faced in their lifetimes.”

To sponsor Alysia, please visit her JustGiving page.

