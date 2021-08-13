1. The Chequers, Amersham

The Grade II listed Chequers Inn in Amersham has a rich history of hauntings. It was built in the 15th century as a coaching inn for people travelling from London to the West Country. It was used as a holding pen for 'Lollards', before they were forced to stand trial for the unspeakable crime of heresy. There have been reports of over nine ghosts over the years at the pub and previous landlords have even attempted exorcisms to rid the pub of its ghosts.