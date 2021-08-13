Aylesbury and the surrounding towns of Buckinghamshire have a long history of hauntings, to mark Friday the 13th, we've decided to retell some of the best ones.
1. The Chequers, Amersham
The Grade II listed Chequers Inn in Amersham has a rich history of hauntings. It was built in the 15th century as a coaching inn for people travelling from London to the West Country. It was used as a holding pen for 'Lollards', before they were forced to stand trial for the unspeakable crime of heresy. There have been reports of over nine ghosts over the years at the pub and previous landlords have even attempted exorcisms to rid the pub of its ghosts.
2. Great Missenden Abbey
Great Missenden Abbey: A former monastery in Medieval times, the Abbey has a strong spiritual aura. There have been regular reports of the phantom black monk of 1503 roaming the corridors at night.
3. The Kings Head, Aylesbury
Staff have regularly reported spooky goings on at Aylesbury's oldest boozer. Sightings include a tall figure appearing inside the locked pub wearing a black hat and black coat, and a tendency for clocks and watches to stop on the stroke of midnight in the Great Hall – the oldest part of the building. The National Trust organised a team of advisors to investigate back in 2004.
4. Antiques at Wendover
Speaking to the Bucks Herald in 2012, dealers at Antiques at Wendover, said the serene spirit of a young woman has made herself at home among the unique prints, plates and pens of the shop. Mike, one of the dealers, said: “We’ve heard her walking around and down to the bottom of the stairs. “A couple of the lady dealers refuse to go upstairs when it gets dark.”