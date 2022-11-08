Details unveiled for Aylesbury's traditional Remembrance Sunday service

Bucks Council has announced its plans to commemorate fallen service men and women on this year’s Remembrance Sunday.

On 13 November, a wreath-laying service will be held from 10:45am, continuing a long-held tradition within the county.

Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, Councillor Dev Dhillon, will lead the service, he said: “It’s vitally important to publicly honour all those who have fallen in defence of our country in past wars and other military conflicts. Without their selfless dedication and sacrifices, the values and freedoms we cherish so much, would have been lost. We will never forget.”

Remembrance Sunday 2021, Derek Pelling Photography

Also attending the service will be representatives from the British Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, Royal British Legion, Ellesborough Silver Band, as well as veterans and community organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Cadets.

The service includes an introduction by Father Doug Zimmerman, a reading by Aylesbury Branch of RBL Vice Chairman Brian Morris, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes silence, the bugle call Reveille, familiar hymns and readings by other civic dignitaries.

Taking place in Market Square, residents are welcome to join proceedings and pay tribute themselves.

Advertisement

Throughout the county other local events of commemoration will be taking place, the council reports.

Information on further events in Bucks should be seeked out on local community websites, the council says.