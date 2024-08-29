Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks County Show is returning to Aylesbury Vale today (29 August).

Organisers are celebrating the 155th annual showcase at Weedon Park, situated on the outskirts of Aylesbury today.

For this year’s event the show is promising a bigger food hall and many of its traditional competitions.

It remains one of the largest agricultural shows in England with hundreds of cattle and sheep set to be on display.

From the 2021 Bucks County Show, photo from Derek Pelling

Performing in the main stage is the Bolddog Lings Freestyle Motorcycle Display Team, who will be carrying out a series of thrilling stunts and tricks.

Guests can also witness giant tortoises, sheep shows, and over 200 trade stands. Vintage tractors will be on display, and Whitchurch Morris Dancers will be providing energetic showcases throughout.

Organisers have confirmed the event will run from 8am to 6pm, with gardening and shopping marquees also being erected at the countryside site.

Guests can also participate in equestrian classes being held by local experts. Show jumping and horse riding competitions were also held at last year’s event.

Expect animals of all shapes and sizes at this year's show

A series of entertainment shows for children have also been created for the 155th birthday show, and a home and garden section has also been established. Cooking decorations and delicious food will be judged at the home and garden arena.

Each year the long-running show is attended by agriculture lovers from across the country, far beyond Buckinghamshire, with thousands often attending. Expect animals of all shapes and sizes at this year’s celebration.