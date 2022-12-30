Record-breaking former England international footballer Ellen White has received an MBE in this year’s honours list.

She has been included in the 2023 New Year Honours List announced tonight (30 December), in recognition of the national team’s triumph this summer.

The 33-year-old former Grange School pupil started every game of England’s Euro 2022 victory.

Joy (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

She was the focal point for the Lionesses as they won a first major tournament for England since 1966.

Her teammates Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead were also awarded MBEs, while captain Leah Williamson, from Milton Keynes, received an OBE.

Not only did the former Manchester City star play a vital role in helping England reach new heights, she also achieved great individual accolades on the world stage.

Ellen White in the Bucks Herald 24 years ago

White has scored more goals than any other England player, she is the nation’s top scorer bagging 52 times in 113 appearances.

At the World Cup in 2019 she was the joint top scorer and was immortalised following the tournament back in Aylesbury.

A mural of the towering striker can be found by Aylesbury High Street showcasing the goal machine completing her trademark celebration.

Also among the dozens of Bucks residents recognised in the honours list was Martin Andrew.

The Haddenham resident who used to work for Bucks Council was awarded an BEM for supporting his community.

A Government spokesman put particular emphasis on the supporting role the Bucks man played in his neighbourhood during the pandemic.

As a member of the Haddenham Rotary Support team, Andrew recruited and trained over 100 volunteers to assist with the Covid vaccination rollout in Haddenham.

Earlier this year he received a Proud of Bucks award from the local authority for his leadership role in combating Covid.

Full list of Bucks residents in the New Year Honours List 2023:

Dames

Denise Lewis from Gerrards Cross

OBEs

Susie Burrage, Great Missenden Anne Diamond Robin Faccenda, Buckingham Adam Matthews, Beaconsfield Tracy Nicholls, Hanslope David Palmer-Jones, Great Missenden Riaz Shah, Milton Keynes Leah Williamson, Milton Keynes

MBEs

Anna Ince, Milton Keynes Christine Rice, High Wycombe Stephen Slater, Chesham Geoffrey Taylor, Stoke Poges Cynthia Tooley, Buckingham Ellen White, Aylesbury

BEMs