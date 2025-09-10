Aylesbury Heritage Open Days 2025: Everything from free tours, performances and film screenings

A number of free events have been organised in Aylesbury this month to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

Between September 12-21, a series of events have been arranged in Aylesbury ranging from music performances, to live historic performances, to walking tours, and events offering an inside look at the area’s history through film.

An Aylesbury Town Council spokesperson said: “Encounter Aylesbury’s historic past with tours that make you look twice at everyday streets, talks from experts in their fields and hands-on activities. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, whether you are interested in music, local history, writing or theatre.”

Residents are encouraged to check the Heritage Open Days website for booking information. Here are the free activities coming to Aylesbury:

The Unbound Theatre is hosting a walking tour of Aylesbury

-St Mary’s Church tour (September 13): This includes a visit to the bell tower to see ringers in action.

-Heritage Walking Tour (September 12): Starting from Market Square, the tour is said to include some of Aylesbury's most historic landmarks.

-Town Centre Architecture Tour (September 14): Also starting from Market Square, the tour is designed to make residents see Aylesbury in a different light by exploring local landmarks and their role in shaping the town’s history.

-Myrninerest: The Outside/Inside Life of Madge Gill screening followed by Q&A (September 12): Taking place in Queens Park Arts Centre, a special screening dedicated to Madge Gill, the play centres on how the enigmatic life of the local 20th century artist.

-Aylesbury Town Hall Open Day (September 13): Residents can get a rare look inside the mayor’s chamber and parlour.

-Stewkley Film Archive Screenings (taking place on multiple dates): Taking place in Aylesbury Town Hall, visitors will see digitised films of Stewkley and Aylesbury that start in the 1960s and guests through to modern times.

-Writers of Aylesbury: Q&A and sharing (September 19): Members of Aylesbury Library Writers' Forum are hosting a session which will act as a celebration of our local culture of writers and will allow guests to share advice and ideas.

-Arts for All – Tour of Queens Park Arts Centre (September 13): An hour-long tour charts the company's remarkable 45-year history. Guests will also get to try their hand at some traditional craft activities.

-Aylesbury Cemetery Tour (September 13): Visitors who take a tour of the cemetery, that opened in 1858, will find out why so many opened in the 19th century and who paid for them.

-Aylesbury’s Heritage Open Days 2025 – Launch Event (September 12): Council officials and historians will be handing out brochures and explaining what free events lie ahead during this season’s heritage events, the launch day is taking place at The King’s Head.

-John Hampden Society Presentation (September 14): Starting at the King’s Head guests will learn more about the famous politician’s vital role in the English Civil War.

-Why Did Florence Nightingale Hospice get its name? (taking place on multiple dates): A detailed look at one of the town’s most famous charities, starting at Aylesbury Town Hall.

-Putting Flesh on the Bones: The Movers & Shakers of Old Aylesbury (September 13): Starting at St Mary’s Square, the Bucks Historical Association explains the stories behind the people who helped shape the town.

-Heritage Marketplace (September 21): Taking place at Discover Bucks Museum, the event involves crafts, displays and meaningful conversations with groups such as the Buckinghamshire Archive Service.

-Nature’s Story in the Design of Waterside Theatre (September 20): A tour of the theatre which will include a look back at the growing history of the town’s marquee venue.

-Historic Fiction Workshop (September 17): At Aylesbury Library, local author A.K. Nairn is running a masterclass on the unique joys and pitfalls of writing historical fiction.

-Aylesbury in 50 Buildings (September 12): Taking place at The King’s Head, it is described as a fascinating talk on 50 of Aylesbury's buildings, from some of the oldest to more modern, some popular, some possibly controversial but all part of the history of Aylesbury.

-Judges Lodgings (September 13): A rare chance to look around this historic building which is not usually open to the public.

-John Wilford: Rock 'n' Roll Soundman (September 18): John talks about Friars, Aylesbury’s iconic music venue, and his 30 years in the music business.

-Thomas Hickman Charity Almshouse Gardens - Green End House (September 16): Taking place in Green End House, guests are invited to step behind closed doors in Aylesbury’s historic Old Town and discover the beautiful, hidden gardens tucked away within its charming almshouses.

-The Evolution of Jazz in Aylesbury (September 14): Taking place in the Great Hall, in The King’s Head’s grounds, it is described as a relaxed evening in the company of great jazz music and local Jazz enthusiasts.

-Discover Bucks Museum open day event (September 21): Mike Palmer, Keeper of Geology and Wildlife is showcasing the museum’s behind-the-scenes collection for visitors to handle and explore.

-An evening with Aylesbury Opera (September 20): Taking place in St Mary’s Square guests can enjoy performances from Aylesbury's own opera group.

-Thomas Hickman Charity Almshouse Gardens - The Chantry (September 17): Step behind closed doors in Aylesbury’s historic Old Town and discover the beautiful, hidden gardens tucked away within its charming almshouses.

-An introduction to family history research (September 20): Taking place at Aylesbury Town Hall, residents are encouraged to join the Bucks Family History Society for what is expected to be an interesting and informative talk on getting started with researching your past.

-Strict and Particular Baptist Chapel, Waddesdon Hill (Taking place on multiple dates): A look at the history of this Grade II* listed Georgian Chapel and its interesting past.

-The Secret Grocer (September 13): Located in Temple Street, it is described as a hidden gem filled with wonder.

-The (Mostly) Factual History of Aylesbury: A Walking Play (Taking place on multiple dates): Starting at St Mary’s Square, the annual walking play is written and directed by the town’s Unbound Theatre group.

-Sir Marmaduke Rawdon's Regiment of Foote (September 21): Civil War reenactors take centre stage at Discover Bucks Museum, with a Wall Gun display in Market Square.

-Aylesbury Quakers (taking place on multiple dates): A chance to visit a meeting house in old Aylesbury dating back to the early 1700s, it is located in Rickfords Hill.

-Walton Street Office- Tower Block tours (taking place on multiple days): A visit to the 11th floor of the infamous council building.

-Archive Tours (taking place on multiple dates): A look at the Buckinghamshire Archives, whilst they still remain in Aylesbury, they can be found in the council’s Walton Street offices.