Amazing 50-year-old video footage captures Queen and Queen Mother's Royal visits to Aylesbury

Amazing free to view video footage more than half a century old shows the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II visiting Aylesbury on official Royal duty.

Now, available to view on Youtube and in this article below, the footage captures the Queen Mother visiting Aylesbury in 1936 and our current Queen stopping by in 1962.

Also, digitalised footage of the Golden Jubilee celebrations from Central Aylesbury in 1966 have been uploaded on the same channel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film archivist John Flewin came across the old clips and re-uploaded the films for locals to enjoy.

Tony Greenslade, a late amateur filmmaker is credited with producing the three films.

The latter two can be viewed in colour, the 1936 mini-film remains in black and white.

The Queen Mother was then the Duchess of York when she opened the Royal Bucks Hospital.

The Queen in Aylesbury

Contained within the 14-minute video dedicated to Aylesbury's jubilee celebrations is a children’s sports events, a carnival procession, town dignitaries in their regalia, and a parade through Market Square.

Military bands can be seen with their drums and bagpipes, even a herd of sheep are seen scurrying through Aylesbury.

John reports that unfortunately, the soundtrack accompanying the celebrations couldn't be recovered.

To find more historic footage of classic Aylesbury Vale events people can visit Stewkley Film's website here.

The Duchess of York in 1932 in Aylesbury

John Flewin told The Bucks Herald: “We haven’t really scratched the surface of the Aylesbury material.

"What has been digitalised was 16mm film copied alongside the Stewkley collection and funded by village film shows and presentations.

“It would be great if we could find a sponsor to fund the digitalisation of the remainder of the Aylesbury material that in time is likely to deteriorate and possibly be lost forever.

“It would be particularly nice in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be able to work on the colour film of Aylesbury’s celebrations of the Coronation in 1953.”

Golden Jubilee celebrations in 1966

“We’re on the lookout too for anyone who might have access to another copy of the Aylesbury Golden Jubilee celebrations with its audio track still in place."