The University of Buckingham is marking 40 years since becoming a fully fledged university, after the University College Buckingham received its Royal Charter in 1983.

To celebrate, the university is inviting alumni, former and current members of staff, Friends of the University and Buckingham Town Council to the Royal Charter University Festival on campus on Friday, July 14.

The event will be an opportunity to reunite with old friends and tutors, and hear from the university’s vice-chancellor, James Tooley.

The then vice-chancellor Prof Alan Peacock with the Royal Charter in 1983

Prof Tooley said: “We're feeling really proud and lucky to have such an engaged and global graduate community. It will be a wonderful opportunity to gather with colleagues and reconnect with former students in celebration of our university and its history.”

A series of Charter Lectures will take place from 11am at the Vinson Centre, on Hunter Street, open to all alumni, staff and Friends of the University.

Inspirational speakers will include celebrated barrister Sir Ivan Lawrence KC, Cynthia Tooley MBE and Prof Barnaby Lenon of the School of Education

Tours of the Hunter Street and Verney campuses will take place at 2pm and 3pm and there will be an exhibition on the university’s history.

The University of Buckingham's current vice-chancellor, Prof James Tooley

The event will end with the unveiling of an alumni memorial plaque on the lawn of Prebend House