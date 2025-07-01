A new costume display is available to check out at a historic countryside manor in Aylesbury Vale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust has confirmed that a new series of 17th century clothing is on display at Claydon House.

From now until 20 October, visitors can explore a new costume display that contains both original and replica garments worn by the Verney family in the 17th century — including a pirate’s silk gown, Florence Nightingale’s sash, and a rare maternity corset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Trust has revealed that Claydon was the ancestral home of the Verney family for more than 400 years. Family legend has it that the 17th century items of clothing were shut away in a cupboard until the Victorians brought them out for dress-up, the trust adds.

Florence Nightingale's sash © National Trust

It has been explained that the costumes have been protected since the 1900s when their significance was first realised.

A spokesperson for the charity, which looks after the famous countryside building, said: “Due to their fragility, the original garments are displayed only once every seven years in a humidity-controlled glass case. But thanks to the dedication of Claydon’s volunteer sewing team, visitors can now admire faithful replicas throughout the house.”

Charlotte Stiles, property operations manager, said: “Thanks to our amazing volunteers, we now have the opportunity to have these replicas on show for everyone to see and appreciate the beauty and workmanship that went into the original pieces. Visitors have loved being able to see the collection in more detail and learn about their materials, their purpose, and their wearers and how we as the National Trust care for these collections.”