17th century costumes set to be displayed at special Claydon House event
The National Trust has confirmed that a new series of 17th century clothing is on display at Claydon House.
From now until 20 October, visitors can explore a new costume display that contains both original and replica garments worn by the Verney family in the 17th century — including a pirate’s silk gown, Florence Nightingale’s sash, and a rare maternity corset.
The National Trust has revealed that Claydon was the ancestral home of the Verney family for more than 400 years. Family legend has it that the 17th century items of clothing were shut away in a cupboard until the Victorians brought them out for dress-up, the trust adds.
It has been explained that the costumes have been protected since the 1900s when their significance was first realised.
A spokesperson for the charity, which looks after the famous countryside building, said: “Due to their fragility, the original garments are displayed only once every seven years in a humidity-controlled glass case. But thanks to the dedication of Claydon’s volunteer sewing team, visitors can now admire faithful replicas throughout the house.”
Charlotte Stiles, property operations manager, said: “Thanks to our amazing volunteers, we now have the opportunity to have these replicas on show for everyone to see and appreciate the beauty and workmanship that went into the original pieces. Visitors have loved being able to see the collection in more detail and learn about their materials, their purpose, and their wearers and how we as the National Trust care for these collections.”