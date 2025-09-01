156th Bucks County Show attracts over 20,000 visitors with parades and 'spectacular' performances

Taking place in Weedon Park on Thursday, families of all ages attended the farming showcase which always attracts crowds from across the county and further afield.

Once punters had entered the showground, the main ring opened with the Horse of the Year Show Ridden Hunters Championship. It was one of a number of horse displays which took place at last week’s event.

Show secretary Alison Baylis said: “We really appreciate everyone who joined us for the day. We understand the pressure on people’s finances, but we hope we deliver a great value day out for our visitors.”

Families and visitors of all ages were encouraged to check out 30 farm vehicles which were put on display. Organisers have confirmed that some of the vintage vehicles had survived decades of agricultural work.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Families wandered between livestock pens and trade stands, children delighted in meeting farm animals up close – and marvelled at the giant tortoises, a surprise favourite.”

Unpredictable British weather did affect proceedings in the afternoon with short, heavy rain showers, however they did little to dampen spirits, organisers have reported.

Osborne Refrigeration Scurry Racing went ahead, despite the rain, with ponies flying around tight bends and carriages bouncing through the course.

OG Performance Horses performed spectacular stunts and skilful balancing acts in the arena.

Completing the main ring’s events was a grand parade where prize-winning sheep and cattle returned to be awarded their trophies. Handlers as young as four took part in the ceremony confidently leading their animals.

Away from the arena, guests could visit a ‘food hall’ which included produce from local artisan vendors, featuring everything from handmade cheeses and chutneys to craft spirits, baked goods and fresh produce. Sampling sections were set up within the hall.

Over 200 trade stands were erected within the event’s shopping marquee with charities, pet companies, giftware, artists, clothing, and countryside essentials all represented at the stalls.

At the home and garden marquee local growers, bakers and crafters competed for prizes. Competitions included: longest carrots and parsnips to crocheted soft toys, photography and intricate flower arrangements.

Buckinghamshire MPs, councillors, farmers, and other business owners were among the thousands in attendance.

