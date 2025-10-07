Wycombe Hospital major redevelopment confirmed including new six-storey building

Wycombe Hospital is set for a landmark redevelopment, with plans revealed for a new six-storey building aimed at moving key services out of the site’s ageing tower block.

The trust says the scheme is one of the most ambitious hospital developments outside the Government’s New Hospital Programme, which did not include Wycombe Hospital.

Construction is expected to start in early 2026, and by spring 2027, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which submitted the plans, hopes to begin welcoming patients to a new Endoscopy Department.

It added that the new building will create a state-of-the-art environment for vital services, including cardiology, stroke care, theatres and critical care in future phases of the project.

A image of the new block proposed by the trust (Credit: Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust)

The trust says the building will provide modern, welcoming spaces for patients and staff.

Incoming CEO Raghuv Bhasin said the hospital had been in need of redevelopment as he announced the trust’s plans for the site.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce these plans,” he said. “The Wycombe Hospital site has been in dire need of redevelopment. This will enable us to move critical services out of the tower block and into a purpose-built environment to provide Buckinghamshire residents with best in-class facilities.”

The trust said it is working closely with Buckinghamshire Council to ensure that the new development meets the needs of people in the county.

It will be holding an in-person public engagement session about the plans.

It comes as the trust said it was exploring alternative ways to deliver the desperately needed improvements.

The current tower block, on Queen Alexandra Road, is a concrete and steel-framed building varying from one to three storeys in height, including some levels below ground.

In 2024, the NHS trust was reported as having a £100 million repairs backlog, more than 80 per cent of which related to Wycombe Hospital.

The trust said the huge figure related to the age of its buildings and the cost of maintaining Wycombe Hospital’s tower, which is in a poor condition.

At that time, the trust stated: “The Wycombe Hospital site has an unaffordable backlog of maintenance requirements, around one hundred million pounds worth, £80 million of which is related to the tower.”

Wycombe MP Emma Reynolds welcomed the plans, saying: “When I met with the outgoing CEO of the trust, Neil Macdonald, last November, we discussed these plans. I am delighted that the new CEO, Raghuv Bhasin, is now taking them forward with Buckinghamshire Council. I look forward to meeting Mr Bhasin next month to hear more about the project.”