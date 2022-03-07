Work has begun on a multi-million pound care home in Thame which will create 77 jobs, organisers say.

Care UK is creating a new site on Howland Road, which will act as a full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care home.

It will have a 68-person capacity and will create 77 new jobs in the area.

Care UK development project manager Joshua Jones

Currently homebuilders believe the luxury home will be completed by the autumn of 2023.

Luxury features Care UK hopes to provide include: a cinema, café and hair salon.

A Care UK spokesman said: "Secure and wheelchair friendly landscaped outdoor space will include sensory gardens, water features and seating."

Care UK says it is designing the site to have room for residents to complete hobbies and activities.

Also the building will be separated into individual suites, each having communal lounge and dining areas.

Joshua Jones, development project manager for Care UK, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that work has begun on our new Thame care home with our construction partners at S.A.C. Construction.

“The Thame site reflects our commitment to improving the provision of residential care in the region and forms part of our ambitious, larger scale plans, which will see us open four new care homes across the country by the end of next year.

“At Care UK, we take great pride in the build quality, layout and design of each individual home, as these factors can greatly impact the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment.

"Our new care home will live up to these standards and will provide a quality home for older people from Thame and beyond.”

More information on Care UK is available on its website here.

Jordan Connachie, director at S.A.C. Construction, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in the progress of the much-needed, high-quality new care home for Thame and the Oxfordshire community.