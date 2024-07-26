Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of ultra fit Wing gym goers are attempting to walk and run a notoriously tricky marathon route.

Members of Hunt Fitness are taking on the tricky terrain of the North Downs Ultra on Saturday (27 July) to raise money for Mark Smith.

Mark was the brother of former Hunt admin staff member, Sara Wiegand, 50, from Aylesbury Vale.

Money Sara and company raise will go towards Brain Tumour Research.

Steve and Cummins and other members of the Hunt Fitness group, photo from Brain Tumour Research

Ramblers will be completing a 50km loop which sets off from Guilford and takes in some of the best Surrey hills and countryside.

Leading the pack is financial advisor and gym-running coach, Steve Cummins from Leighton Buzzard.

The 53-year-old has organised 18 walkers ranging from their late 20s to mid 60s, who are aiming to complete the race in 12 hours.

Steve, who has five children, said: “Doing 10,000 steps a day works out around five miles. We are doing 50km (32 miles) in one go, that’s around 70,000 steps, one after another. It’s going to be tough.

Sara Wiegand with her brother Mark Smith, photo from Brain Tumour Research

“We’ve been able to train both in and away from the gym to help us prepare for the rolling hills. However, the way the weather has been through July, we have no idea what to expect at the weekend.”

Mark who lived in East Grinstead, West Sussex, was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma (GBM) after suffering a seizure. He had radiotherapy and chemotherapy but sadly died aged 49, two years after his diagnosis, in March 2016.

Steve added: “Unfortunately Sara can’t join us for the challenge as she recovers from a knee surgery, but she has been part of our training when injury has allowed. I know that she and her family are delighted that we are keeping Mark’s memory alive whilst continuing to raise awareness of the disease.”

Since Mark’s death, Steve and the team have raised more than £9,000 for Brain Tumour Research taking on a handful of endurance challenges as well as the charity’s annual flagship event, Wear A Hat Day.