Wing care home shut down after damning report to reopen with 75 beds after major refurbishment
Work is set to begin transforming the former Carey Lodge on Church Street, which was closed down in 2021.
Council officials, and representatives of the trust that oversees the care home, have confirmed plans to reopen the site in 2025.
When reopened the refurbished property will have the facilities to look after 75 dementia and elderly care residents.
Representatives from the Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), confirmed the new care site will be called: Wing View Care Centre.
Carey Lodge was permanently closed in 2021, soonafter a short notice inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Staff had raised safety concerns with the commission prior to the inspection. There was also another damning report on the care home, published by the CQC in 2020.
To ensure the new facilities are up to scratch a major refurbishment is planned, which will see a complete overhaul of the interior of the main building.
A Bucks Council representative confirmed that new carpets, fixtures and equipment, along with up-to-date furnishings and decor will be added to the site.
Communal areas will also be reconfigured to encourage social interaction and activities among residents and their loved ones, and the Wi-Fi system is due to get upgraded.
Organisers hope the first residents will be able to move into the care facility in spring. Bucks Council has confirmed some of its residents that require social housing will be moved into the care centre.
The previous care home was overseen by the Fremantle Trust, which merged with the OSJCT in February 2024. Housing Solutions remain the landlord for the property.
Councillor Angela Macpherson said: :“Buckinghamshire Council welcomes news of the refurbishment of the former Carey Lodge. As the new Wing View Care Centre, the facility will provide a number of additional placements for residents in the Wing area who require this type of care and support.
“We look forward to working with The Orders of St John Care Trust once the new centre opens next year, to ensure new residents being funded by Buckinghamshire Council settle in well and are provided with the best quality care for their needs.”