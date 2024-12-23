Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents have been warned against giving water beads as a gift to children this Christmas 🎁

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has issued a “safety flash” over young children receiving water beads as a gift this Christmas.

Water beads can expand up to 400 times their size when exposed to liquid and do not show up on x-rays.

When swallowed they can pose a dangerous risk to children and vulnerable adults.

If it is suspected that a water bead has been swallowed, medical help should be sought immediately.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) has issued a “safety flash” over children receiving water beads as a gift this Christmas.

They have warned that water beads have been linked to child deaths overseas and have caused serious harm to children in the UK, including bowel obstructions, leaving them needing surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safety warning from doctors comes after The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued a Safety Alert in September, warning parents of the risks they can pose to young children and vulnerable adults.

This is everything you need to know about water beads and why they can pose a danger to children this Christmas.

Water beads have been linked to deaths in children abroad and caused serious harm to children in the UK. | cipolina - stock.adobe.com

What are water beads?

Water beads is the name given to superabsorbent polymers (SAPs). These dehydrated beads are typically used for various purposes, including for use as toys, in crafting, as home decoration or in floristry. They go by a variety of names including: jelly balls, water balls, sensory beads or water crystals.

Why are water beads so dangerous?

Water beads are so dangerous because when exposed to liquid they can expand up to 400 times their original size. They have been linked to deaths in children overseas and have caused serious harm to children in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When swallowed, water beads expand and can then block the gastrointestinal passage, causing a blockage that will require surgery. They can also cause choking when a bead is accidently inhaled into a child’s airways.

Water beads should be kept away from young children, under 5 years of age, it’s recommended that if you have young children that you avoid having water beads in your household. It’s advised that they should only be used with older children with adult supervision and that parents should be aware of the risks to older children and vulnerable adults.

What are the symptoms of swallowing a water bead?

Water beads can be difficult to detect and do not show up in x-rays. GOV.UK explain symptoms of swallowing a water bead can come on hours or even a day after the water bead has been accidently swallowed, this can include vomiting and stomach pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it is suspected that a water bead has been swallowed, medical help should be sought immediately and if you can, bring a sample of the product that may have been swallowed with you to the hospital.

You can find out more about the dangers of water beads on GOV.UK.