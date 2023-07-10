Wendover charity announces name change after expanding its support services

A health charity in Wendover has been renamed to reflect the expansion of its services.

The Chilterns MS Centre in Wendover has rebranded as the Chilterns Neuro Centre to reflect the opening up of the charity’s support services to people with neurological conditions other than multiple sclerosis, which currently includes those with Parkinson’s and stroke survivors.

Since 1985, thousands of people with MS in the Chilterns and the surrounding area have been supported by the centre, receiving a wide range of services including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, oxygen therapy, acupuncture, pilates, social leisure groups plus many more.

Christina and Shaz are part of the physio team at Chilterns Neuro Centre

Last year, the centre began a pilot programme to open up these services to a wider group of people and now almost ten per cent of the over 650 members have Parkinson’s or are stroke survivors.

“We are really excited about what this rebrand represents,” said Richard Parkin, CEO of the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Being able to open up the support we offer to so many more people, helping them to live life to the full, is an incredible opportunity.”

“This rebrand is about making the Centre more inclusive to those we support,” said Karen Cross, trustee at the Chilterns Neuro Centre who led the project. “We want all our members to feel welcome so by changing our name we will make them feel like they are part of the Centre.”

The centre's new flag

“The Centre is a place where people can go and join in activities and socialise in a safe and friendly environment,” said Kevin Towler, one of the new Parkinson’s members supported by the Centre. “I have been using it for over a year and have found it very helpful. For me, the main thing is I am doing something positive and in control of my Parkinson's. I use many of the services and the staff, volunteers and therapists are all very friendly and welcoming."

It took almost a year to complete the rebranding process which started in-house with focus groups being held with a range of stakeholders, including members, supporters, staff, volunteers and interested parties who helped to shape the future of the charity.