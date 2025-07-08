Weather forecast: NHS issues advice for Aylesbury's region ahead of another heatwave

NHS advice is being delivered to Aylesbury residents as temperatures are set to reach tropical levels in the area again.

Aylesbury is bracing itself for another heatwave this weekend when temperatures are set to reach the 30s again.

Latest Met Office projections show that temperatures of 30c and above could reach Aylesbury between Friday and Monday.

According to Met Office data, this will mark the third time weather in Aylesbury has reached its heatwave criteria.

There is likely to be plenty of sunshine in Aylesbury this week

The NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) has advised that some people – like older adults, young children, and those with long-term health conditions – can be more affected by heat. The ICB adds that now would be a good time to check in with family, friends and neighbours to make sure everyone stays safe and comfortable.

The NHS advises the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Water is best, but fruit juice or diluted squash can help too. Avoid too much caffeine or alcohol, the ICB cautions.

Aylesbury residents are also advised to try and stay inside during the hottest part of the day. Residents are advised to use fans at home to circulate air. The ICB adds that libraries, supermarkets or community centres are good places to visit if your home is too warm.

Residents are also advised to use sunscreen with a high SPF and wear sunglasses if you are heading outdoors. More information on how to stay safe in the heat can be found online here.