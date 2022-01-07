Walk-in Covid vaccinations return in Aylesbury next week

Walk-in Covid vaccinations will become available again in Aylesbury next week, meaning people can get jabbed without an appointment.

From Monday (January 10), people can turn up unannounced to receive a vaccination protecting against Covid, as long as they are eligible.

The site in Aylesbury offering appointment-free jabs is the Guttman Centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Stoke Mandeville Stadium

An Oxford Health NHS spokesperson advised it is expected that walk-in vaccinations will be available from 9am to 7pm, but people should double check before setting off.

The NHS advises that the best place to check opening times at vaccination hubs, is the NHS Grab A Jab website, which is updated on a regular basis.

It is not only adults who can use the walk-in service, eligible 12 to 15 year olds can take advantage too.

The following vaccinations are on offer at Stoke Mandeville Stadium for visitors who haven't booked an appointment from Monday:

 1st and 2nd doses for people aged 12 years old and over

 3rd doses for people with a weakened immune system aged 12 years old and over

 boosters for people aged 18 years old and over

 boosters for people aged 16 and 17 years old who are at high risk from Covid-19 or frontline health and social care workers

 boosters for people who have had the 3rd dose for people with a weakened immune system with a letter from their GP or hospital specialist

An NHS spokesperson said: "Please note that masks must be worn while attending our NHS sites and you will need to queue outside so remember to wear appropriate clothing."

Current NHS guidance which is subject to change advises that if you have tested positive you need to:

-wait four weeks (28 days) if you’re aged 18 years old or over

-wait 12 weeks (84 days) if you’re aged between 12 and 17

-wait four weeks (28 days) if you’re aged between 12 and 17 and at increased risk from COVID-19 (immunosuppressed)

Any updates on NHS policy regarding how quickly people can be jabbed after testing positive for Covid will be posted online here.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust advises that it administered thousands of vaccinations protecting against Covid over Christmas and the New Year.

The NHS advises that the removal of the 15-minute, post-jab waiting time will allow staff to administer more vaccinations each day.

Bucks residents can still use the online booking service on the NHS website to secure an appointment to get vaccinated, at a time that is convenient to them.

Anita Sherwood, Oxford Health’s interim Covid Operations Director, said:“Getting your jabs and boosters is the best way to protect yourself against the effects of Covid-19. It is also the best way to protect your family and those around you – if you are yet to get your booster or your initial jabs please don’t hesitate.

“While booking your jab is the best way to ensure you get yours in a location and at a time that suits you, we appreciate that some people like the convenience of being able to decide on the day and simply turn up.

“The safe and efficient running of our vaccination centres is of paramount importance and there may be times when we have to close the walk-in queues if there is especially high demand and we would ask you to come back.”