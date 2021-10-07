Walk-in booster Covid vaccinations available in Aylesbury this weekend

Covid booster vaccinations are available for eligible people without an appointment in Aylesbury this weekend.

Those eligible for an additional vaccination protecting against Covid can receive their boost at the Guttman Centre on Saturday (October 9).

Walk-in Covid jabs are available from 9.30am to 7pm this Saturday, those eligible for another shot should already have been notified by the NHS.

The recently implemented third jab is for people who are at least six months removed from receiving their second doses.

Currently, it is being rolled out to: people living in care homes with older adults, anyone aged over 50, frontline health and social care workers, adults aged between 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk of severe Covid and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

The NHS advises that people must bring proof of eligibility.

Eligible people not invited to book their appointment can call 119 to organise a time and date if that suits more than a walk-in system, like this Saturday.

Covid operations director Tehmeena Ajmal, from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are now able to offer a drop-in session at the Guttmann Centre in Aylesbury on Saturday which we hope is a convenient place for a number of eligible people to get their booster a minimum of six months after their second vaccination

“It is just as vital as it was at the start of the immunisation programme that people protect themselves and others by getting the vaccination if they are over 50, living in residential care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), adult carers or adults who live with people who are immunosuppressed individuals.