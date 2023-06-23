Volunteer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital claims national award for helping children

A regular volunteer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital has won national acclaim for supporting children at the facility.

Maya Brown, 18, from Amersham, has recently been awarded the Cadet Award from Therapy Dogs

Nationwide and the Proud of Bucks Young Community Champion Award.

Maya on Ward 3 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Around a year ago she started volunteering at Ward 3 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

She regularly visits Ward 3 with her therapy dog Marley as well as visiting a care home locally.

NHS staff on the ward nominated Maya for the Proud of Bucks Young Community Champion Award.

On the nomination form the team wrote: “Maya comes every Wednesday with her mum, Juliet andMarley and to see the patients and us on the ward. She is so warm and friendly with all the children no matter what age they are.

Maya Marley in Children's Emergency Department

“She is always smiling and engages with the children and their parents. Our patients meet Maya and we feel it gives them hope for their own future and strength to make the changes that are needed to improve their own lives.”

Since volunteering on the ward Maya has decided that she wants to study to become a Paediatric Nurse.

Maya was also awarded a prestigious Cadet Award at Crufts 2023 from Therapy Dogs Nationwide (TDN). Since joining in 2022 she’s shown unwavering dedication and unyielding passion for TDN.

Maya said: "I really enjoy visiting the children's ward each week with my dog Marley. I love spending time with the children - however sad and ill a child is they are always smiling at the end of our visit."

National volunteering week took place earlier this month championing people who give up their time to help others.

A Therapy Dogs Nationwide spokesman said: “As a Cadet, Maya represents the future of our charity, and her outstanding achievements have highlighted just how incredible and invaluable they are.