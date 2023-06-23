News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Volunteer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital claims national award for helping children

She visits the hospital every week alongside her therapy dog
By James Lowson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:03 BST

A regular volunteer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital has won national acclaim for supporting children at the facility.

Maya Brown, 18, from Amersham, has recently been awarded the Cadet Award from Therapy Dogs

Nationwide and the Proud of Bucks Young Community Champion Award.

Maya on Ward 3 at Stoke Mandeville HospitalMaya on Ward 3 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
Maya on Ward 3 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
Most Popular

Around a year ago she started volunteering at Ward 3 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

She regularly visits Ward 3 with her therapy dog Marley as well as visiting a care home locally.

NHS staff on the ward nominated Maya for the Proud of Bucks Young Community Champion Award.

On the nomination form the team wrote: “Maya comes every Wednesday with her mum, Juliet andMarley and to see the patients and us on the ward. She is so warm and friendly with all the children no matter what age they are.

Maya Marley in Children's Emergency DepartmentMaya Marley in Children's Emergency Department
Maya Marley in Children's Emergency Department

“She is always smiling and engages with the children and their parents. Our patients meet Maya and we feel it gives them hope for their own future and strength to make the changes that are needed to improve their own lives.”

Read More
Aylesbury Vale MPs skip Parliament vote on the Boris Johnson privileges committe...

Since volunteering on the ward Maya has decided that she wants to study to become a Paediatric Nurse.

Maya was also awarded a prestigious Cadet Award at Crufts 2023 from Therapy Dogs Nationwide (TDN). Since joining in 2022 she’s shown unwavering dedication and unyielding passion for TDN.

Maya said: "I really enjoy visiting the children's ward each week with my dog Marley. I love spending time with the children - however sad and ill a child is they are always smiling at the end of our visit."

National volunteering week took place earlier this month championing people who give up their time to help others.

A Therapy Dogs Nationwide spokesman said: “As a Cadet, Maya represents the future of our charity, and her outstanding achievements have highlighted just how incredible and invaluable they are.

“We are so proud of Maya, and hugely grateful for not only sharing the companionship of Marley, but also for providing unwavering support to the many people she visits. Her selfless contributions have left an indelible mark on our organisation, and we are incredibly proud to have Maya as part of our team.”

Related topics:AmershamNHS