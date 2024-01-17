Vistry Thames Valley staff raise more than £4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society

Staff at homebuilder Vistry Thames Valley have raised thousands of pounds for the Alzheimer’s Society this year with a variety of fundraising challenges ranging from baking cakes to climbing the height of Everest.

The company, which includes the Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands, has raised £4,538 through its Thames Valley division, which has its head office in Reading.

Alix Laflin, marketing manager for Vistry Thames Valley, said: “The Alzheimer’s Society is an incredibly worthwhile cause because not only does it help people who are living with the condition right now, but it also funds new treatments as well as campaigning on behalf of people living with dementia so that they can have a better life.

“So, it is an absolute pleasure to be able to give them more than £4,000 to help fund the work they do.

Staff from Reading-based houseVistry Thames Valley after completing the Tough Mudder

“And by focusing on raising money for them this year, our staff have achieved some great things, and enjoyed taking part in a real variety of successful events.

“Whether that meant challenging their strength and endurance or making a cake for the bake sale, our teams were keen to get involved.”

During the year of fundraising 25 staff members took part in a challenge to climb 29,030ft, which is the height of Everest. They did this by going up and down the stairs at Reading FC’s stadium. Each of them climbed a 47-step flight of stairs 48 times at the event in September.

In August, 11 employees took part in Tough Mudder South West at the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire. During the event they tackled a series of muddy obstacles – all in windy and rainy weather conditions.

James Hammond (left), senior technical manager and Steve Rhodes, technical manager

Staff also took part in the Shinfield 10k run, a coronation bake sale, and a hamper raffle.