Vaccination capacity increased by 50% at Aylesbury sites as residents are urged to book Covid booster

The capacity has been increased by around 50% at vaccination sites in Aylesbury to ramp up Covid booster uptake.

Bucks Council confirms plans to increase the capacity at sites throughout the county in response to the Omicron variant which has spread rapidly.

Last week record case numbers were reported in the UK, while cases increased at a similar rate in Aylesbury Vale.

The major vaccination hub at Stoke Mandeville

In response to prime minister Boris Johnson's pledge to ensure every adult is offered a booster vaccine by the end of December, appointment slots have been significantly increased in Bucks.

While, walk-in bookings have been paused to all but severely immunosuppressed people currently, additional appointment slots are being organised each day in the lead-up to Christmas.

People are encouraged to organise their booking using the National Booking Service on the NHS Website or by calling 119.

Currently, booster vaccinations are available to all adults in the UK and over 16s considered at risk.

Council officials are also reminding pregnant women that they should get vaccinated, siting studies that show severe illness is more common in unvaccinated pregnant women.

Vaccination capacity has increased at the following sites in the county:

-15 Pharmacy Sites located across Chesham, Hughenden, Longridge, Buckingham, Wing, Iver, Haddenham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Wycombe, Amersham

-10 Local Vaccination Sites: Burnham, Wycombe, Amersham, Chesham, Risborough, Stoke Mandeville, Buckingham, Wing

-One Mass Vaccination Site: The Guttmann Centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium

-Two Hospital Hub+ sites: these are now offering vaccines not only to health and social care staff, but to the public as well, at Stoke Mandeville and Amersham Hospitals

Opening times vary from site to site, but the earliest opens at 7am and the latest closes at 10pm.

Dr Raj Bajwa, chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The Omicron variant is very concerning – it is spreading quickly and two vaccine doses do not give us all the protection we need. The booster jab is estimated to restore your protection to around 75%.

"It is the best way to help to keep yourself, your family and your community safe. Appointments are now available for anyone aged 18 and over to get their jab, so please keep checking on the booking system as more become available every day.”