'Unsung hero' doctor at Stoke Mandeville Hospital wins prestigious Evelyn Baker award

An 'unsung hero' doctor at Stoke Mandeville Hospital now has his name up in lights after winning the prestigious Evelyn Baker award.

Dr Kumar Krishna Panikkar, a consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care (ICU) at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust won the Evelyn Baker Award from the Association of Anaesthetists today (13 January).

The award recognises the ‘unsung heroes’ of anaesthetic departments, the often unspoken backbone of the department who is the ‘go to’ person for clinical or other advice. The award is given to individuals who set themselves apart from peers by demonstrating an exemplary track record in clinical excellence, teaching and training, and supporting colleagues.

Dr Kumar Krishna Panikkar receives the Evelyn Baker Award from the Association of Anaesthetists

Dr Panikkar has dedicated 25 years of NHS service to the education of trainees, the advancement of services to theatre and ICU patients and the development, expansion and organisation of the anaesthetic department at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. He was appointed Joint Divisional Chair of Surgery and Critical Care 3 years ago and led the Division of Surgery’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting front-line staff.

Dr Denise Stott, also a consultant anaesthetist at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, nominated Dr Panikkar.

She said: “The anaesthetic department is highly regarded within the Trust as hard working, successful and unified, in no small part due to the efforts of Kumar. He is a byword for excellence, a gifted communicator and a teacher, whilst doing this all with a smile on his face.”