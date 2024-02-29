University of Buckingham medical student reunited with football fan he resuscitated during Premier League match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A medical student learning his trade at an Aylesbury Vale university was reunited with the football fan he resuscitated at a Premier League match last year.

University of Buckingham student, Prince Tandukar, then 21, performed life-saving CPR on life-long Chelsea fan Paul Archer.

Both were attending the Chelsea-Manchester City match, when Paul, 66, collapsed from a cardiac arrest. He was clinically dead for 20 minutes, and Prince’s quick-thinking actions have been described by doctors as a miracle.

Prince Tandukar with Paul Archer (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

They were reunited as special guests at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham. Paul said: “Prince – what an apt name. I am so grateful to be able to thank this impressive and humble individual. You may have broken all my ribs – but I love you for it.”

Recalling the incident, back on 12 November, Prince, 22, a third-year medical student and St John’s Ambulance youth first aider, said: “It was a very eventful game with Chelsea neck-and-neck at half time with a 3-3 score. I was pitch side by the barrier near the press pen when I heard panicked shouting and screaming. It was a mix of fans and security guards shouting for a medic and I realised someone needed urgent help so I ran up around 15 or so rows to where I could see a security guard waving.”

Prince found Paul making short, sharp breaths. He added: “Mr Archer didn’t look well, and was very red. I took his pulse and tried to stay calm, but it was very chaotic around me. I couldn’t find a pulse, so I tried for a pulse in his neck which is usually stronger, but nothing. Then the gasps stopped altogether, and he slumped forward.”

Paul got to meet the Chelsea squad after recovering from a cardiac arrest (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Prince began CPR treatment at a nearby first aid room in Stamford Bridge, his St John volunteer colleague radioed for help in the meantime.

He said: “It was a high stress situation with a lot of fans shouting while trying to assess the situation. I think they wanted to see some Greys Anatomy drama or scenes from a movie, but I tried to stay calm and assess the situation. I remembered my St John training which is important especially in a high stress situation. In a moment of crisis, you don’t try to be a hero and just remember what they told you in training and calmly assess the situation and fall back on your training. St John really do good training.”