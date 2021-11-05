UK's first Rainbow monument in Aylesbury provides lasting tribute to NHS through Covid 19 pandemic

Work on Nightingale’s Rainbow, a giant monument built to recognise and remember the resilience and kindness of Buckinghamshire through the Covid-19 pandemic, was completed yesterday (4/11).

The Rainbow, erected on the site of Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, is the country's first permanent tribute to the Covid-19 response.

The structure, at 5.5 metres tall and 8.3m wide, is also the focal point for a fundraising campaign to support Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust’s Charitable Fund.

Each of the thousands of coloured Rainbow Tiles which form the Rainbow can be dedicated to any individual or group with a message of thanks or support on the virtual Nightingale’s Rainbow.

Trust chief executive Neil Macdonald said: “Nightingale’s Rainbow will mean so much to so many at the Trust, Florence Nightingale Hospice and also the wider community of Buckinghamshire.

"The Rainbow will be a physical installation to remember the year we have had, loved ones we have lost but also act as a symbol of hope for the future. The dedicated tiles on the Virtual Rainbow share messages from a time that has been so challenging for many, spreading positivity and reminding all the keyworkers in Buckinghamshire that their local community is grateful for their hard work and dedication.”

Jo Turner, chief executive of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, added “We are so proud to have been involved in this project which will ensure that the acts of kindness and strength seen across our communities through the Covid-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The messages already left at on the virtual Rainbow are full of love, thanks and gratitude. We encourage everyone to take a look and add their own message to ensure their loved ones, or those who supported them or their loved ones through the Covid crisis are recognised and remembered as part of the Rainbow,”

Neil Macdonald and Jo Turner at Nightingale's Rainbow in Aylesbury

"The virtual Nightingale’s Rainbow has already raised over £19,000 and, with the costs of construction covered by a number of local organisations, all of the money raised will go directly to the two charities to support local healthcare workers, patients and their families."