Thousands raised for Bucks man with deteriorating condition fearing disability cuts

Dozens of residents have supported a family who are worried about the impacts of the Government’s new policy regarding disability payments.

Nearly £8,000 has been raised to assist Ryan Swanepoel, who lives in High Wycombe with his family.

Ryan has a rapidly deteriorating condition which causes his arm muscles to weaken that makes it difficult for him to move or position himself comfortably in bed.

His wife, who is his full-time carer, also suffers from fibromyalgia, making it incredibly challenging for her to assist him with dressing, positioning, and getting in and out of bed.

Ryan and his wife

In his fundraiser, which can be accessed online here, Ryan talks about how the bed he has been provided by Bucks Council is unsuitable for the couple forcing them to sleep apart, which negatively impacts their relationship.

Bucks Council does not comment publicly on individual cases.

On his GoFundMe page, Ryan writes of how announced changes to Government policy could cause his family further issues. He said: “We are a low-income family on benefits. I have recently been forced out of work, due to my deteriorating condition, as I couldn't manage 16 hours a week anymore. We claim, PIP, ESA and Universal credit."

His wife is unable to work too, as she also acts as Ryan’s full-time carer, a job she manages alongside looking after their three children. The couple have kids aged: 15, 13 and seven.

Ryan added: “I'm not sleeping well, due to the discomfort of trying to move into a suitable position in my current bed. When I share a bed with my wife, it's the difference between my carer and my partner. I can actually hug my wife at night and feel like I have a normal loving relationship, without all the care needs that takes over my daily living.”

The couple have set a target amount of £8,000 to purchase a bed which fits both their medical needs and will allow them to regain an extra level of normality in their relationship. Ryan said: “It includes bed rails, a gel lined mattress to prevent bed sores and has all the mechanical features to help me with my care needs. Plus, it's a double, therefore I can remain sleeping next to my wife, without being forced to sleep apart.”