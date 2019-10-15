This is every Aylesbury GP practice ranked - according to their patients

These are all of the GP surgeries in Aylesbury ranked, based on ratings provided by patients.

The NHS has published figures that rank Aylesbury’s GP surgeries based on overall patient experience. The information is available on the NHS GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients in the annual survey that is sent to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. This is how surgeries in Aylesbury ranked based on overall patient experience, listed from the best to the worst.

1. Whitchurch Surgery 97 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Oakfield Surgery 94 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Google other Buy a Photo

3. Waddesdon Surgery 93 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Berryfields Medical Centre 88 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good Google other Buy a Photo

View more