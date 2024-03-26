The day the Performing Pets came to Shelburne Lodge

Performing Pets regularly visit the residents at Shelburne Lodge and this week bought along a selection of lambs! Residents at Shelburne Lodge were pleasantly surprised to cuddle the lambs as they filled the room with “Baa” noises!

General Manager Diana Nica said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having Performing Pets here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”