The best and worst NHS Trusts – where does the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust rank?

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

New league tables have been released ranking NHS organisations throughout England, including in Buckinghamshire.

New analysis from the Government has been published and is available for patients to access online on NHS England’s website.

It has been revealed that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is using these tables in a bid to improve standards across the country.

Trusts funding and support packages provided by the Government will now be decided based on these findings.

NHS England will give greater freedom to the top performing trusts and will launch ‘enhanced support’ schemes for organisations towards the bottom of its charts.

In the NHS acute trust league table, which was published on the NHS England website this morning, the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust finished 53rd out of 134.

Moorfields specialist eye hospital in London finished top of the table with specialist institutions dominating the top of the charts. the Queen Elizabeth hospital in King’s Lynn was bottom of the 134 ranked trusts within the data set.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust finished eighth out of 10 ambulance trusts. North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust was top of that table with the nearby East of England Ambulance Service coming last.

This marks the first time since the early 2000s that NHS trusts have been ranked in a way which resembles a sports league. The tables will be updated every three months and scores are based on 30 different categories. These include waiting times and patient feedback. The previous Labour Government used a similar system to judge local NHS trusts.