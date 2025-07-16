Thames Hospice announces appointment of new Chair of Trustees

Thames Hospice is delighted to announce the appointment of Katharine Horler OBE as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees.

Katharine brings extensive experience in charity leadership and governance, having spent over 20 years as Chief Executive of a regional charity supporting young people and adults with their career development. She has held multiple Chair and Governor roles at national, regional and local levels and is also a qualified coach and mediator.

Katharine has a long-standing connection to Thames Hospice, having volunteered with the charity for the past 18 months. She also brings a deeply personal perspective to the role, shaped by her first husband dying of cancer. This has strengthened her belief in the importance of high-quality end-of-life care and deepened her commitment to the hospice movement.

Katharine Horler OBE said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be appointed as the new Chair of Thames Hospice. It’s a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the leadership of this amazing organisation and a challenge that I’m looking forward to.”

Katharine succeeds Chris Aitken, who has made an outstanding contribution to Thames Hospice. Chris will continue as Chair of Trustees until the charity’s Board meeting in December 2025, ensuring a smooth handover with Katharine. He has served the organisation with dedication since 2012, three years as Chair.

Chris Aitken, Chair of Trustees, Thames Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Katharine as the new Chair of Trustees. Her personal connection to hospice care and her extensive leadership and governance experience make her an excellent fit for the role.

Our Board of Trustees and Executive Team are looking forward to working with Katharine as we continue our mission to provide outstanding care and support for our community.”

Katharine lives locally and enjoys travel, walking her springer spaniel, and spending time with her children, baby granddaughter, and extended family.