Julie Monaghan a care home manager in Aylesbury has been recognised at the East Regional Great British Care Awards 2021.

She is the scheme manager at Willow House, a care and supported housing service for people with learning disabilities, operated by Hightown Housing Association.

The award was for Housing with Care, which highlights an individual or team who provides person centred services to vulnerable people living in any kind of care or supported housing scheme.

Julie Monaghan, scheme manager for Willow House

A spokesperson from the Hightown Housing Association explained a key case study which explains, Julie’s person-centred approach, saying: “Throughout the pandemic, Julie supported her service users through some of the most difficult times, including John, who sadly lost his sister during lockdown.

“After discovering that due to the Covid-19 restrictions there would be a cremation with no family or friends in attendance, which would have devastated John, Julie stepped in to advocate, to explain John's situation.

“Thanks to Julie's intervention, John was able to give his sister the send-off he had imagined and help carry her coffin to her final resting place. By putting John's needs first and involving him in the funeral plans, Julie has helped him cope with loss and grief.”

The British Care Awards are handed out throughout the country and are designed to recognise excellene within the care sector.

Julie Monaghan said: "I was blown away by my shortlisting but to win is such an amazing feeling.

“I love working in care as I tremendously enjoy supporting my service users to live an independent and fulfilling life. Seeing them thrive is so rewarding. My staff and I make it our mission to always provide the highest quality of care to service users."