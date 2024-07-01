Support needed to sustain mental wellbeing services for nurses and midwives
The female suicide rate is alarmingly 23% higher among nurses compared to the general population, highlighting the critical need for our services.
“Another nurse in crisis reaches out... The caller is in huge distress and wants to end her life. After a little while, we can connect and help her into a safe space,” shares a Nurse Lifeline volunteer.
The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. Suicide rates within the nursing and midwifery community are at an all-time high. The charity explain they are experiencing an increasing number of calls from individuals in severe distress, feeling unable to continue and that your support could save a life. The goal is to connect these callers with an immediate safe space and direct them to specialist services. However, without essential funds, they cannot maintain this level of care and support, nor expand to meet the growing demand.
They have launched a new ‘Be A Lifeline’ campaign going on to explain that every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact. Any donation can be the lifeline that the charity needs to ensure their peer-support services remain available for those who need them most. The charity is concerned that without long-term funds, they will not thrive and that callers will have no-one to turn to.
Nurse Lifeline was established during the pandemic as a psychological life-raft for nurses, nursing associates, midwives, healthcare assistants, students in these professions, and their friends and families. We provide a confidential, anonymous, non-NHS peer-support service run by nurses and midwives for their colleagues – professionals who truly understand the unique challenges of the field.
Learn more and donate at A Lifeline for Nurse Lifeline - JustGiving.
