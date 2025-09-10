Suicide prevention methods must begin long before a person’s moment of crisis, says mental health charity

A mental health charity which operates across Buckinghamshire is building awareness of its multi-layered approach to suicide prevention to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Response supports up to 550 individuals experiencing critical mental illness by operating more than 200 shared, self-contained and single person houses and flats.

The charity’s team provides a person-centred support model to help people work towards living independently and contributing positively to their community via a holistic trauma informed recovery focused approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, 19 people in the UK will take their own life each day.

Nicola Leavesley, CEO of Response.

NHS data from this year found the number of people aged 16 to 74 reporting suicidal thoughts has almost doubled since the turn of the millennium from 3.8 per cent in 2000 to 6.7 per cent today.

Nicola Leavesley, CEO of Response, said suicide prevention measures go way beyond the service a person might receive in a moment of crisis.

“Suicide prevention methods are not exclusive to the moment a person is considering taking their own life – it must begin long before a person’s moment of crisis,” said Nicola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Strong foundations are absolutely essential to aiding a person’s recovery, which is one of our primary objectives at Response.

“We achieve this through safe housing, providing stability and a purpose to a person’s life plus opportunities to connect with others and ensuring basic needs are met. For every person experiencing mental health challenges, however severe, it is critical they can access the right support.

“Everyone matters, and it is our responsibility to ensure as many people as possible can access this support without judgement, for life if needed, and establish a purpose to their life where they can build self-esteem and self-worth.

“Right now, demand for the services far outweighs the resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This highlights the urgent need to increase public awareness of practical suicide prevention strategies, such as active listening, reducing stigma and knowing how to support someone in distress.

“It’s also important to encourage people to use these approaches in everyday conversations, workplaces and communities."

Further information about Response and the charity’s work to support people living with serious mental illness is available online via www.response.org.uk.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts should call 111, or can text SHOUT to 85258 to speak a professional via text message.