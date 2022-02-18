Storm Eunice shuts Stoke Mandeville Covid vaccination site

The Stoke Mandeville vaccination site and Health on the Move van has shut today (Friday February 18) due to weather warnings as a result of Storm Eunice.

Oxford Health’s COVID-19 vaccination centres at The Guttmann Centre in Stoke Mandeville, Kassam Stadium in Oxford and Broad Street Mall in Reading will be closed this Friday, 18 February as a safety precaution.

The Met Office has issued Red and Amber weather warnings due to extremely strong winds of between 70 and 80mph, expected when Storm Eunice hits our region between 5am and 9pm on Friday, 18 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid jab

The Health on the Move vaccination van scheduled to attend Dukes Wood Tennis Club/ Gerrards Cross Cricket Club in Gerrards Cross on Friday, 18 February, will also not be operating for the same reason.

A spokesman said: "The safety of members of the public and staff at the centres is paramount. Any appointments will be rebooked and normal opening hours at the vaccination sites are expected to resume on Saturday."