Stoke Mandeville Stadium marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities with free gym and swim offer

To celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Stoke Mandeville Stadium (SMS) are offering 14-days of free exercise classes, gym and swimming pool access to customers with long-term health conditions or disabilities.

Between 2nd December and 16th December, eligible customers will get full use of the stadium’s state of the art gym, classes, and 25-metre swimming pool.

The SMS gym features a range of equipment at an accessible height for wheelchair users, while the stadium has accessible toilets, changing and showering facilities. There is also step-free access into the gym, non-slip floors, wider doorways, and the facility can cater for assistance dogs, if required. The pool has a Poolpod to provide safe and comfortable access to the pool for people with reduced mobility.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities which takes place on the 3rd December every year, serves as a reminder of the global commitment of the creation of inclusive, accessible, and sustainable communities.

James Ewart, Contract Manager at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, said:

“International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a call to action to create more inclusive and sustainable societies. We are proud to offer this opportunity for people to try new activities, develop skills, and explore new hobbies in an inclusive environment.

“I would encourage anyone interested in accessing our free sessions to contact the stadium team on 01296 484848 or visit our website and fill in the ‘contact us’ form, to verify your eligibility: Contact Us | Stoke Mandeville Stadium”

SMS is operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of the national charity for wheelchair sport, WheelPower.