Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio broadcasts halted after 46 years after 'devastating' incident

A long-running hospital radio station in Aylesbury has had to halt its services after its equipment was damaged.

All broadcasts have been paused at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio after heavy rainfall led to water breaching its studio.

On Saturday morning volunteers discovered broadcasting equipment had been damaged at the site. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed this was the second incident of water falling into the building in the past month and the roof at the premises has been described as ‘faulty’.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio said: “We are totally devastated by the damage to our equipment, which keeps the radio station running. Our volunteers give up their spare time for the patients, visitors and staff at the hospital and work hard to fundraise to keep the station running. This is the second time in a number of weeks we have had water come through the roof of our building, this time causing serious damage. The safety of our volunteers must come first and this is why we have had to take the difficult decision to not allow our volunteers in the building.”

The damaged studio

The spokesperson for the radio station added: “We would like to thank Aylesbury Plant Hire who helped us with equipment to deal with the water coming through the roof early on Saturday morning, we are always grateful to the local companies that support us. Other local radio stations have also offered support, including Bucks Radio and Wycombe Sound.”

Beloved broadcaster Ken Bruce is a longstanding supporter of the radio station that has entertained patients for over 46 years.