Stoke Mandeville Hospital confirms names of first babies born in Buckinghamshire in 2025

The first baby born at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 2025

Staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital have already welcomed dozens of new babies into the world in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the world celebrated the start of 2025, midwives at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust were helping eight families welcome the first babies of the New Year.

The first baby of the day was Baby Muringathery (her surname), a girl who was born at midnight, weighing 6lb 14oz. She was followed by Baby Niklaus, a boy born at 01:22, weighing 7lb 2oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six babies, including Baby Kion and Baby Safdar (a surname), were born later in the day. Overall 20 babies were welcomed into the world in the first two days of the New Year.

Baby Kion, born at 10.10am on New Year's Day

Director of midwifery Michelle East said: “What a way to start the year – congratulations to all the families of our New Year’s Day babies, wishing you

all a happy and healthy 2025.”

Last year six babies were born on the first day of the year at the Buckinghamshire hospital.