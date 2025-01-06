Stoke Mandeville Hospital confirms names of first babies born in Buckinghamshire in 2025
As the world celebrated the start of 2025, midwives at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust were helping eight families welcome the first babies of the New Year.
The first baby of the day was Baby Muringathery (her surname), a girl who was born at midnight, weighing 6lb 14oz. She was followed by Baby Niklaus, a boy born at 01:22, weighing 7lb 2oz.
Six babies, including Baby Kion and Baby Safdar (a surname), were born later in the day. Overall 20 babies were welcomed into the world in the first two days of the New Year.
Director of midwifery Michelle East said: “What a way to start the year – congratulations to all the families of our New Year’s Day babies, wishing you
all a happy and healthy 2025.”
Last year six babies were born on the first day of the year at the Buckinghamshire hospital.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.